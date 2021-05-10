AcuityAds (AT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

AcuityAds (TSE:AT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$35.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$35.20 million.

TSE:AT opened at C$12.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$643.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.84. AcuityAds has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$33.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$15.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.46.

In other news, Director Roger Dent sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.89, for a total transaction of C$238,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,032,915. Also, Director Tal Hayek sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.69, for a total value of C$3,737,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,092,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$39,101,855.81. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,278,164.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AT. TD Securities decreased their target price on AcuityAds from C$29.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Friday, March 19th. Haywood Securities boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight Capital boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$10.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AcuityAds from C$9.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

