Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Acushnet in a report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acushnet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.45. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Acushnet from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.44.

Shares of NYSE:GOLF opened at $51.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.01 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200-day moving average is $41.05. Acushnet has a twelve month low of $26.13 and a twelve month high of $51.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,153,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 61,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 47.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

