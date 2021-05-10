Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating and set a $63.00 target price (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -36.83 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.97 and its 200-day moving average is $51.31.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $627,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,732,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,729,566.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total value of $139,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 805,033 shares of company stock worth $35,029,050 over the last three months. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADPT. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

