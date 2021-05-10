Add.xyz Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 10th. In the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000586 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a total market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $31,738.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.36 or 0.00087104 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019943 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.00 or 0.00065722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $469.42 or 0.00811836 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00107223 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,421.42 or 0.09376131 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00050309 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz (ADD) is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 5,661,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi. The official message board for Add.xyz is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

