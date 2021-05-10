ADMA Biologics (ADMA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The company had revenue of $13.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. On average, analysts expect ADMA Biologics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.85 and a 200-day moving average of $2.10. ADMA Biologics has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of $211.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84.

ADMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

