ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James decreased their target price on ADMA Biologics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of ADMA Biologics stock opened at $1.74 on Thursday. ADMA Biologics has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market cap of $211.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 8.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). ADMA Biologics had a negative return on equity of 98.83% and a negative net margin of 166.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,753,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after acquiring an additional 330,121 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 850,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 15,351 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 731,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 627,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 151,218 shares during the period. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in ADMA Biologics by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 559,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 199,531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

