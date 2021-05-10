Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc Buys 568 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 12.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 119.0% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $330.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,431,309. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $329.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $317.91. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $215.99 and a one year high of $342.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.