AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 342 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Corteva by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 4,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $48.86 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.59, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.38 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

