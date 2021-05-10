AE Wealth Management LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,169 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Five9 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,011 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Five9 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,183 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Five9 alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $170.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $170.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -321.01 and a beta of 0.53. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $92.50 and a one year high of $201.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 9.32 and a quick ratio of 9.32.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 8.54% and a positive return on equity of 0.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.91, for a total value of $2,273,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,244,199.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Burdiek sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $172,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,481 shares of company stock worth $14,762,954 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $163.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.35.

Five9 Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.