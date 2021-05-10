AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 16.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RDIV. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 86,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

RDIV stock opened at $43.05 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $22.82 and a 12 month high of $43.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $36.00.

