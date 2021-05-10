AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

SPIP stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.77. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $29.41 and a 1-year high of $31.29.

