AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 217 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 170.1% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 397 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America lowered Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $129.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.11.

In other Dollar Tree news, CFO Kevin S. Wampler sold 12,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $1,382,528.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,404,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $446,095.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,096.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,496 shares of company stock valued at $3,787,911. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $116.25 on Monday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $72.12 and a one year high of $120.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $114.87 and a 200 day moving average of $107.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. Dollar Tree’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 3rd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

