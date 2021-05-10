AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,487 Shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:UWM) by 34.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,487 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UWM. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 305.2% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Ultra Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Russell2000 by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 8,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:UWM opened at $115.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.97 and its 200-day moving average is $98.13. ProShares Ultra Russell2000 has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $126.33.

