AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.65-2.85 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.73. AECOM also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.650-2.850 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $65.50.

NYSE:ACM traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.54. 831,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 959,034. AECOM has a 12-month low of $28.86 and a 12-month high of $70.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.08, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.81.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 9.37% and a negative net margin of 1.41%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AECOM will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

