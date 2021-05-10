Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) PT Raised to $148.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $146.00 to $148.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $173.56 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 75.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. Affiliated Managers Group has a twelve month low of $56.80 and a twelve month high of $176.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, for a total transaction of $401,225.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen acquired 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.23 per share, with a total value of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,530,821.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,970 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at $40,790,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,034,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $105,199,000 after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 81,174 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

