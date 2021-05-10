AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.530-3.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.51 billion-$15.51 billion.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASGLY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. 8,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,298. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.80. AGC has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $9.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.42.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.14. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. Analysts anticipate that AGC will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AGC in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Mizuho upgraded shares of AGC from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

