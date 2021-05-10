agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the company’s previous close.

NYSE AGL opened at $33.49 on Monday. agilon health has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $34.13.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

