Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Position Increased by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 62.5% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Airbnb from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Airbnb in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.57.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $151.21 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.50 and a 12-month high of $219.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.91.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

