Aldebaran Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,148 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 2.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 28,533 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.1% in the first quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 49,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 206,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,601,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 130,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,711,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CVX traded up $2.27 on Monday, hitting $112.29. 151,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,502,320. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.09. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $65.16 and a 52-week high of $112.70. The company has a market capitalization of $216.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chevron from $113.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $98.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.44.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

