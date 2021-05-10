Aldebaran Financial Inc. Invests $1.40 Million in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 32,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,000. Brookfield Renewable Partners accounts for about 1.2% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEP opened at $37.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.13 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.14. Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $24.50 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.19). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a negative return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.3038 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th.

Several analysts have issued reports on BEP shares. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.75.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

