Aldebaran Financial Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock traded up $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.62. 27,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,219,465. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.11. The firm has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

