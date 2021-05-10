Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $622.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.01, for a total value of $1,530,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,102 shares of company stock worth $6,551,924 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in Align Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALGN traded down $35.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $563.34. The stock had a trading volume of 22,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,793. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $572.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $534.95. The company has a market cap of $44.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.80, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $195.56 and a 1-year high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

