Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Equities research analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.37% from the stock’s current price.

ALKT has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

Shares of Alkami Technology stock opened at $38.65 on Monday. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $37.52 and a 52 week high of $49.32.

About Alkami Technology

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform to serve banks and credit unions in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

