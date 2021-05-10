Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Expected to Post Earnings of $14.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) will report earnings per share of $14.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alleghany’s earnings. Alleghany posted earnings per share of $0.86 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1,566.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Alleghany will report full year earnings of $42.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $63.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alleghany.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $5.55. Alleghany had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.99 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on Y shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $825.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Alleghany from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NYSE:Y traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $722.62. 1,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,246. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.77 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $660.85 and a 200 day moving average of $617.92. Alleghany has a twelve month low of $434.53 and a twelve month high of $737.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter valued at $87,207,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 690,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $432,277,000 after purchasing an additional 71,170 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter worth about $27,860,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,348,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $844,386,000 after purchasing an additional 44,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Alleghany by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 523,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $328,241,000 after purchasing an additional 43,647 shares during the last quarter. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

