Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Hits New 12-Month High at $58.16

Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.15, with a volume of 76891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LNT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.71.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.83 and its 200-day moving average is $51.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $901.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

