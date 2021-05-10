Allworth Financial LP Acquires 5,965 Shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EKSO) by 9,320.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Ekso Bionics were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ekso Bionics during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 54,764.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 153,340 shares during the period. 17.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $5.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $68.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.57. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 201.69% and a negative net margin of 140.82%. Analysts expect that Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Monday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Ekso Bionics Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and rents exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

