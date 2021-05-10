Allworth Financial LP Buys 270 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 59.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 361,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,105,000 after acquiring an additional 19,533 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 1,160,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 402,627 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,957 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,898,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.58.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $43.74 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.85 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.85 and a 200 day moving average of $41.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.94 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 37.30% and a return on equity of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.