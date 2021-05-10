Allworth Financial LP Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

SCHG opened at $137.49 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.33 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.