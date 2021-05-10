Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Lowered by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,809 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.4% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $233,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,177,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 640 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2,794.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,755.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,495.63.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total transaction of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,405.72, for a total value of $168,400.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 95 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,543.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,149 shares of company stock valued at $50,544,227. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG traded down $49.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,349.64. The company had a trading volume of 19,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,531,548. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,323.91 and a 52-week high of $2,452.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2,224.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,944.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

