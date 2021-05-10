Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Upgraded by China Renaissance Securities to “Buy”

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was upgraded by China Renaissance Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $3,000.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $1,477.00. China Renaissance Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 28.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,483.21.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,326.55 on Monday. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $1,323.30 and a 1-year high of $2,431.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,206.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,933.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 13,079 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,188,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,858,000. Finally, Apriem Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 7,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $15,954,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.