AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.25.

ALA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ALA stock traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 3,872,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,572. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.55 and a one year high of C$24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

