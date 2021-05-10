AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.16

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$24.16 and last traded at C$24.02, with a volume of 59868 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$23.99.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALA shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CSFB increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 18.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.62.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AltaGas Ltd. will post 1.7799999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

AltaGas Company Profile (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

