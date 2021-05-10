Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) had its price target upped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $65.00 to $70.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 3.41% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AIMC. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AIMC opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.56. Altra Industrial Motion has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $68.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.31.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 9.85%. Analysts predict that Altra Industrial Motion will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James H. Woodward, Jr. sold 2,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $145,367.14. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,317,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,177,000 after buying an additional 209,632 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 38.6% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,302,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,995,000 after purchasing an additional 920,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,786,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,451,000 after buying an additional 305,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altra Industrial Motion by 3.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,724,000 after buying an additional 37,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Altra Industrial Motion by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,113,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,736,000 after purchasing an additional 161,900 shares during the last quarter.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

