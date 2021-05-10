Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Posted by on May 10th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $48.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $49.82 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $196.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,462. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.