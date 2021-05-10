Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $48.38 Million

Equities analysts expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) to report sales of $48.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.62 million to $49.82 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $196.64 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.13 million to $202.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $211.59 million, with estimates ranging from $197.40 million to $218.98 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amalgamated Financial.

Get Amalgamated Financial alerts:

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMAL shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amalgamated Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 93.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 41,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,813 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Amalgamated Financial by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 17,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter.

Amalgamated Financial stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $16.11. The stock had a trading volume of 44,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,462. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $502.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Amalgamated Financial’s payout ratio is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amalgamated Financial (AMAL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amalgamated Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amalgamated Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.