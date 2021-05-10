Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Monterey Private Wealth Inc.

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.7% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,135.79.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

