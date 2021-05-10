Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Cut by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 787 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,150.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,291.61 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day moving average is $3,202.02. The company has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

