Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $5,500.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Susquehanna from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a positive rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $2,330.00 and a 12 month high of $3,554.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,202.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $4,687,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

