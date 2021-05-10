Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $4,500.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AMZN. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,950.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4,135.79.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,266.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,202.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,330.00 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. On average, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 106,580.3% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,555,096 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,483,000 after buying an additional 7,548,014 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,328 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,877,308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,278,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,678,564,000 after purchasing an additional 65,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,911,025 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,481,005,000 after purchasing an additional 115,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

