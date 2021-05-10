AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 50,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,600 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in AMC Networks by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Networks by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in AMC Networks by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In other AMC Networks news, EVP James Gallagher sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $572,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,469.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total transaction of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,781 shares of company stock worth $5,490,624 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMCX. Cowen upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $46.41. 1,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.16 and a 52-week high of $83.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

