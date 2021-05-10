American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Markel Corp

Markel Corp increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 484,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 0.9% of Markel Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Markel Corp owned 0.06% of American Express worth $68,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in American Express by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,756 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,889,000 after buying an additional 10,557 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Express by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 156,650.0% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP opened at $158.98 on Monday. American Express has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $159.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.78 and a 200-day moving average of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

