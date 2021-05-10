American Hotel Income Properties REIT (HOT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.04) per share for the quarter.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$51.36 million for the quarter.

