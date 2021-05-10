AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the highest is $1.46. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings per share of $0.83 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year earnings of $4.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.02 to $4.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

In other news, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 2,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $199,297.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 18,175 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,405,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,238.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,758,269 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,525,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,131,000 after acquiring an additional 110,833 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,345,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,833,000 after acquiring an additional 80,106 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth about $37,321,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $92.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,821. AMN Healthcare Services has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $94.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

