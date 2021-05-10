Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.49% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing generic, brand and biosimilar products. The company operates primarily in North America, Asia and Europe. Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, formerly known as Impax Laboratories Inc., is based in New Jersey, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on AMRX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.82.

Shares of AMRX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.30. 54,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,136. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.27. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $7.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 42.02% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Joseph Todisco sold 36,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $247,770.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 316,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,961.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 26.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 5,252 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 70,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 25,642 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,664,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,583,000 after buying an additional 257,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

