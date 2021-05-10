Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AMTECH SYSTEMS, INC. is engaged in the manufacture of several items of capital equipment, one of which is patented, used by customers in the manufacture of semiconductors. Co. has recently obtained a U.S. patent on technology on which it expects to base a proposed new photo chemical vapor deposition (CVD) product for use in semiconductor manufacturing facilities. The Company has engaged the University of California, Santa Cruz, to conduct a study to determine the feasibility of such a product. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASYS. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amtech Systems from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ASYS opened at $9.84 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a current ratio of 10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.65. Amtech Systems has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 2.03%. Analysts predict that Amtech Systems will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,039,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 415.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 419,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 337,934 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amtech Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Amtech Systems by 249.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 73,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

