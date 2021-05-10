Analysts Anticipate AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Will Announce Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Brokerages expect AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) to post earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 24.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AAON from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of AAON from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $66.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.40 and a beta of 0.67. AAON has a 52-week low of $44.48 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.42 and a 200 day moving average of $69.01.

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $73,141.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,939.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $184,399.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $557,098.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,055 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,398. 22.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in AAON by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in AAON by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

