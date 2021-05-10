Analysts Anticipate Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.22 Million

Brokerages expect Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) to announce $5.22 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Arvinas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $5.82 million. Arvinas posted sales of $5.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arvinas will report full year sales of $21.19 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.20 million to $23.15 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $16.53 million, with estimates ranging from $12.00 million to $22.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Arvinas.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.01). Arvinas had a negative return on equity of 46.99% and a negative net margin of 403.77%.

ARVN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northern Trust Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Arvinas from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arvinas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.43.

In other news, insider Ian Taylor sold 894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $69,240.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,160,295.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean A. Cassidy sold 41,959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $3,292,103.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,679,057.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,189 shares of company stock worth $10,845,877 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 178.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arvinas during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $63.63. 375,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,788. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -24.86 and a beta of 2.14. Arvinas has a one year low of $19.68 and a one year high of $92.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

