Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to Post $2.49 EPS

Brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post earnings per share of $2.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.66. Becton, Dickinson and posted earnings of $2.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year earnings of $12.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.75 to $12.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $13.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.15. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BDX shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $273.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.80.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $239.39 on Monday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.69, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

