Analysts Anticipate BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.00 Per Share

Brokerages expect BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for BRP’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.86 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. BRP reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRP will report full-year earnings of $5.97 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $6.57. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BRP.

Get BRP alerts:

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

DOOO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. TD Securities downgraded shares of BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on shares of BRP from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC increased its position in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of BRP by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of BRP by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after buying an additional 169,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 3.04. BRP has a 12-month low of $23.57 and a 12-month high of $96.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.1031 per share. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.15%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BRP (DOOO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.