Analysts Anticipate Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post $0.47 EPS

Equities analysts expect Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to report earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Piedmont Office Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $1.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Piedmont Office Realty Trust.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 69.29%. The company had revenue of $129.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM opened at $18.50 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $19.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after buying an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,656,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,240,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,688,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,397,000 after buying an additional 473,505 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

