Analysts Anticipate The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post sales of $29.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.10 million. The First of Long Island reported sales of $28.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full year sales of $117.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.13 million to $118.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.11 million, with estimates ranging from $120.22 million to $122.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

In related news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of The First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $44,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in The First of Long Island during the first quarter worth about $244,000. 56.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FLIC traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,768. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The First of Long Island has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $22.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.43%.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

